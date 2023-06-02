Seven Eight Capital LP Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.1% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock worth $44,863,257. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $219.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,881. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $219.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 344.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

