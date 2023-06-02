Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.72 Million in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENVX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $13.91. 2,452,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

