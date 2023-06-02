Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.84 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,370. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,338 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,846 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

