Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.81.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.08. 473,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,133. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

