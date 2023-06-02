Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.40. 1,288,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,712. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

