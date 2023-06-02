Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 273 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 8,047,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,450,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

