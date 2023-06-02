Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 796,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,864. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

