Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.82. 21,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,558. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.26.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

