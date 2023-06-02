Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $5.09 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Paylocity makes up about 3.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,791,349. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.43. 108,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,552. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.48.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

