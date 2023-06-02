Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $858,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

