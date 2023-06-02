Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,346 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 309,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. 227,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.