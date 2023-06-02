Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

