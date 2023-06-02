Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

