Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Shares Up 7.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 41,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 22,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharecare stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

