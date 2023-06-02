Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance
SBLOF stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
