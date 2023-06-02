Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 67,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,136% from the average daily volume of 5,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shoprite Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

About Shoprite

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Shoprite’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

(Get Rating)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

