Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 67,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,136% from the average daily volume of 5,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shoprite Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.
Shoprite Cuts Dividend
About Shoprite
Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.
