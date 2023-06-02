SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Up 8.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.01. 108,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 284,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBOW. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.