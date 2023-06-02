Simon Wilson Acquires 20,000 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider Simon Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,335.15).

Shares of LON PCIP opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.49. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 68.67 ($0.85).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

