Simon Wilson Acquires 20,000 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider Simon Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,335.15).
PCI-PAL Stock Performance
Shares of LON PCIP opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.49. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 68.67 ($0.85).
About PCI-PAL
