SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $100.56 and last traded at $100.56. Approximately 21,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 285,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.87.

Specifically, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $36,315,728. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SiTime by 20.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

