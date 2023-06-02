Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $129,870.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 20,826,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,912,365. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

