Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.81

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.63. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 329,831 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

