Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 17,500 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,046,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,739.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $118,575.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $139,776.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $5.88 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

