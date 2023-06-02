Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,540,303.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 17,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $118,575.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,776.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

