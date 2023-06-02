SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 6.8 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,071,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.