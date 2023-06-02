SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

