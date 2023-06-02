SPI Energy (SPI) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SPI Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SPI Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy Competitors 1904 8354 16922 608 2.58

Valuation & Earnings

SPI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.54%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million -$33.42 million -0.92 SPI Energy Competitors $8.95 billion $861.99 million 20.16

SPI Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% SPI Energy Competitors -170.80% -40.57% -5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPI Energy competitors beat SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The firm operates through the following business segments: Electric Vehicle (EV), Renewable Energy Solutions, and Solar Projects Development. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

