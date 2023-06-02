Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Thomas Krywe Sells 14,102 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $10,153.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,548,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $11,065.22.

Spire Global Trading Down 6.3 %

Spire Global stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. Analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spire Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 126.5% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 1,593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 889,891 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 361,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Spire Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

