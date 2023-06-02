Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,174 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines makes up approximately 7.0% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 545,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

