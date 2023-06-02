SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris Buys 658,544 Shares

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris acquired 658,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SpringBig Stock Up 29.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBIG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 654,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,296. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. On average, analysts predict that SpringBig Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBIG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on SpringBig in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

