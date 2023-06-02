Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $32.78 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

