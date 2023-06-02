SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.56 and last traded at C$20.06. Approximately 577,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 354,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.71.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

