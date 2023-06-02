St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Shares Up 7.5%

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Up 7.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.
About St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V)
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
See Also
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.