Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Trimmed by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 832,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

