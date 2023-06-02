Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Up 11.8%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) shot up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 207,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 95,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

