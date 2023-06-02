Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,557,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 72,467 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $154,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,061. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.