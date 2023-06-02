Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0233 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $89.60 million and approximately $793,495.06 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,020.43 or 1.00039415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02330915 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $770,758.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

