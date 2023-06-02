Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SJ. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.00.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$60.09 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.01). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$620.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 4.6038314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

