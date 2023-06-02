STERIS (NYSE:STE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $206.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

