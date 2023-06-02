Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Down 1.2%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93. 30,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 36,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $250.39 million, a P/E ratio of -164.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.