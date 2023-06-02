Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $24.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.09.

Shares of IOVA opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

