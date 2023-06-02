StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

