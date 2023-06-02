StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.