StockNews.com Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of ARTNA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 59,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,427. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $475.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

