StockNews.com Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Artesian Resources Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ARTNA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 59,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,427. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $475.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Company Profile
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
