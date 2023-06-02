StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.10.
About Great Panther Mining
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.