Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Stratis has a market cap of $68.16 million and approximately $839,707.66 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.38 or 0.06962137 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,712,309 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

