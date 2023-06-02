Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $278.38. The company had a trading volume of 602,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.77 and its 200 day moving average is $265.08. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

