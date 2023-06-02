Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 49.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $171,839.97 and $12.45 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024299 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

