Suku Hits Market Cap of $10.55 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $624,909.14 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suku has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

