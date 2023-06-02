Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Holdings Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 521.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,262 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,067,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.