SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CEO Joseph Ennen Purchases 15,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.58 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $775.91 million, a PE ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

