SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
