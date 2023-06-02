SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

